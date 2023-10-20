Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report issued on Thursday, October 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $5.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.68. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $22.29 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.49 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.13.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $469.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $466.87 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $516.47 and a 200 day moving average of $531.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

