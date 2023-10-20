Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $22.96.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 10.68%.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Espey Mfg. & Electronics
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.