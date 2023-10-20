Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

