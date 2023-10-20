Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,277 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide comprises 2.0% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $38,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,161,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,071,000 after purchasing an additional 66,167 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,567,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,611 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,381,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,609,000 after acquiring an additional 263,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after acquiring an additional 103,786 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $7.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.49. 385,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $121.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EEFT. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.38.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

