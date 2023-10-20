Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.75-$1.75 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.75 EPS.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

EEFT opened at $81.87 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.38.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

