Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67. Euronet Worldwide also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.75-$1.75 EPS.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 6.4 %

EEFT opened at $81.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.29. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $121.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

