Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $76.95, but opened at $85.33. Euronet Worldwide shares last traded at $84.80, with a volume of 252,995 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 369,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after buying an additional 76,810 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.95.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.