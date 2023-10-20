Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.83

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 42966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Everbridge Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard A. Damore purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $246,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,399.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,161 shares of company stock worth $270,543 and have sold 8,699 shares worth $256,423. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

