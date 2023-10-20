Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Everi traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 39935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Everi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Everi news, CEO Randy L. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $71,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 522,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,815.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Everi by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,977,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,901,000 after buying an additional 599,505 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Everi by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,002,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,940,000 after buying an additional 279,348 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $73,863,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,380,000 after buying an additional 37,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,099,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,357,000 after buying an additional 252,846 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $987.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. Everi had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

