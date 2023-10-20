EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.93. 544,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,200,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EVgo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.91.

EVgo Stock Down 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.46 million. EVgo’s quarterly revenue was up 457.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EVgo

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 5,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 37,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $185,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 5,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,282 shares of company stock valued at $217,091 over the last 90 days. 74.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EVgo by 31.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

