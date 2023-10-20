Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EVH. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Evolent Health to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE EVH opened at $26.63 on Monday. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $469.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Evolent Health by 254.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $124,000.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

