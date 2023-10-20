Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0293 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.
Extendicare Stock Performance
EXETF opened at $4.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. Extendicare has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $5.80.
About Extendicare
