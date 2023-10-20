Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $137.57 EPS for the quarter, reports. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FMBL opened at $4,310.01 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a 1-year low of $4,225.00 and a 1-year high of $8,137.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4,810.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,273.65. The company has a market cap of $517.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $28.00 dividend. This represents a $112.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s previous quarterly dividend of $23.00. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.15%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

