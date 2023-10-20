Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 584 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in MetLife by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,802,000 after purchasing an additional 486,544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MetLife by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after buying an additional 1,930,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MetLife by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after buying an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MetLife by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after acquiring an additional 436,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.70. 486,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,715,337. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

