Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 99 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,659 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in Walmart by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 423,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $66,613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 40,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 203,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.54. 557,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,933. The stock has a market cap of $432.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.86. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

