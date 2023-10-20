Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $723,255,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after buying an additional 5,396,818 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after buying an additional 4,260,869 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,737,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,902,000 after buying an additional 3,703,204 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 316,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,641. The company has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

