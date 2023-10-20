Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $16.59 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,174 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 27,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 19.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,202,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,961,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 21.3% in the second quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 646,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,862,000 after buying an additional 113,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,452,336. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $178.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

