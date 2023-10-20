Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $21.36 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,996 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CVS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $70.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average is $70.93. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

