Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $22.14 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 200.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,126. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,451 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.