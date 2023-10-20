Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $53.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,879 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $53,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLQD. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 279,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,723,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,587,000 after purchasing an additional 257,963 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SLQD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.75. 59,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,667. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.19. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $48.72.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1293 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

