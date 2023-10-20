Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,983,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock traded down $4.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,514. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.10 and a 1 year high of $358.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.63 and its 200-day moving average is $324.42.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.