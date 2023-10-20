Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 18,431 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $33,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 411,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $542,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 57,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $68.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,890. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.91.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

