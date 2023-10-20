Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,912,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,000,006. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $167.46 and a 1-year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

