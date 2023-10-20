Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,048 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,511,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,658 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $88.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.46. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

