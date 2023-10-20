Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 4,540 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $18,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,485,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,125,000 after purchasing an additional 260,851 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,863,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,593,000 after purchasing an additional 145,634 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,547,000 after buying an additional 51,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,143,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,503,000 after buying an additional 91,157 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,513,000 after buying an additional 495,346 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $47.11. The company had a trading volume of 91,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,235. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.