Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Black Hills worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 73,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Black Hills by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 67,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Hills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Black Hills Stock Up 0.3 %

BKH stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.21. 46,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,263. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.14. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $411.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.