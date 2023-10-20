FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,045,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 52,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 313,707 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 44,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

FDX stock opened at $243.25 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $149.64 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.23.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.