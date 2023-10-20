FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.79. 358,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,047. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $149.64 and a one year high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.77 and its 200-day moving average is $245.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.