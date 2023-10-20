FIDELIS iM LLC Buys 2,334 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.2% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $73.22. The stock had a trading volume of 624,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,187. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.34 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

