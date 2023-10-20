FIDELIS iM LLC Raises Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

FIDELIS iM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 114,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

