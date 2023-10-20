Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

FENY stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.82. 154,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,244. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

