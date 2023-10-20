Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Director Ellen R. Alemany Acquires 855 Shares

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $85.18.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Atlantic Securities raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.79.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

