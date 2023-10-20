Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average of $55.96. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $85.18.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.79.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

