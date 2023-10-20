Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Fidelity National Information Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Fidelity National Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $85.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.