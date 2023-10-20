Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.79.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $85.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

