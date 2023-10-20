Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 896.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,465,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,651,000 after acquiring an additional 209,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,137 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,055,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,518 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559,175 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $80.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.31. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

