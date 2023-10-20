Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

XBI opened at $67.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.76.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

