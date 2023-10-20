Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $449.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $432.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.44. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. Lockheed Martin's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

