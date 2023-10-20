Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $8.08 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,228 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $3,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,191,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,861,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $3,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,191,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,861,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 674,431 shares of company stock worth $143,801,239. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Salesforce stock opened at $208.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.59 and a 200-day moving average of $209.72. The firm has a market cap of $202.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

