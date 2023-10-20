Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $237,859,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 2.0 %

EXPD stock opened at $114.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.30.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

