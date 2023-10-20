Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $168.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $167.46 and a one year high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

