Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,337 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,579 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 40,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 35.1% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,799,030 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $74,750,000 after purchasing an additional 59,874 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,859,742 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $118,822,000 after purchasing an additional 100,515 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 270,479 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,864 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.96.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.07 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $177.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
