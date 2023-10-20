Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,656 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.70. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $75.70 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.64%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

