Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 258 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $39.97 and a 1-year high of $51.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.