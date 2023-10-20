Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 611 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $132.42 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.86.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

