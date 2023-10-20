Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 7.8% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $247,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $160.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.86. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.