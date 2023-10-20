Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.07.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

