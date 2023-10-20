Financial Analysis: adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) vs. Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) and adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forward Industries and adidas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Industries $42.34 million 0.18 -$1.38 million ($0.26) -2.84 adidas N/A N/A N/A $2.97 62.16

adidas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forward Industries. Forward Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than adidas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A adidas 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Forward Industries and adidas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Industries and adidas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Industries -6.33% -45.90% -12.46% adidas N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Forward Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of adidas shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Forward Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

adidas beats Forward Industries on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forward Industries

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms. The Retail Distribution segment sources and sells smart-enabled furniture, such as desks and side tables, as well as hot tubs and various other products through online retailer websites. The Design segment provides hardware and software product design and engineering services. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the United States, China, Germany, Poland, and internationally. Forward Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About adidas

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through own retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as adidas-Salomon AG and changed its name to adidas AG in June 2006. adidas AG was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.