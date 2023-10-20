Financial Analysis: BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) & VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BOC Hong Kong and VersaBank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOC Hong Kong 0 0 2 0 3.00 VersaBank 0 0 2 0 3.00

VersaBank has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. Given VersaBank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VersaBank is more favorable than BOC Hong Kong.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

21.1% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of VersaBank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

BOC Hong Kong has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VersaBank has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BOC Hong Kong and VersaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOC Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A VersaBank 16.96% 10.00% 0.98%

Dividends

BOC Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $2.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. VersaBank pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VersaBank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BOC Hong Kong and VersaBank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOC Hong Kong $13.24 billion N/A $3.45 billion N/A N/A VersaBank $102.93 million 1.88 $17.60 million $0.98 7.62

BOC Hong Kong has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank.

Summary

VersaBank beats BOC Hong Kong on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services. The company also offers cross-border financial and remittance services; and securities, funds, foreign exchange services, precious metals and FX margin services, currency linked investments, bonds, market information services, monthly savings plans, and structured products, as well as business and personal loans. In addition, it provides business and accident protection, medical, travel and leisure, family protection, RMB, and personal life insurance products; and credit cards. Further, the company offers safe deposit box, e-bill, and payment services; personal and corporate RMB, and RMB clearing bank services; business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans; small business, asset-pledge, and syndicated loans; accounts receivable, machinery and equipment, SME green, and project financing; cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; and custody and cash management services. Additionally, it provides wealth management and overdraft services; mandatory provident fund schemes; and private and corporate banking services, as well as internet, phone, and mobile banking services; and trade related products and other credit facilities. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited operates as a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

