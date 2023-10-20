Financial Analysis: Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) and Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF)

Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF – Get Free Report) and Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Larsen & Toubro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Dycom Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Dycom Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Larsen & Toubro and Dycom Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Larsen & Toubro N/A N/A N/A Dycom Industries 4.71% 20.89% 8.04%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Larsen & Toubro N/A N/A N/A $58.73 0.61 Dycom Industries $3.81 billion 0.65 $142.21 million $6.39 13.15

This table compares Larsen & Toubro and Dycom Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dycom Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Larsen & Toubro. Larsen & Toubro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dycom Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Larsen & Toubro and Dycom Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Larsen & Toubro 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dycom Industries 0 1 5 1 3.00

Dycom Industries has a consensus target price of $120.33, suggesting a potential upside of 46.28%. Given Dycom Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dycom Industries is more favorable than Larsen & Toubro.

Summary

Dycom Industries beats Larsen & Toubro on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro Limited engages in engineering, construction, and manufacturing operations worldwide. The Infrastructure segment engineers and constructs building and factories, transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure, power transmission and distribution, water and effluent treatment, and minerals, and metals. The Hydrocarbon segment provides front-end design, modular fabrication, procurement, project management, construction, installation, and commissioning for the oil and gas industry. The Power segment offers coal-based and gas-based thermal power plants, including power generation equipment with associated systems and balance-of-plant packages. The Heavy Engineering segment manufactures and supplies custom designed, engineered critical equipment and systems to the fertilizer, refinery, petrochemical, chemical, oil and gas, and thermal and nuclear power industries. The Defence Engineering segment designs, develops, produces, and supports equipment, systems, and platforms for the defense and aerospace sectors. This segment also designs, constructs, and repairs/refits defense vessels. The Others segment engages in the realty, smart world, and communication businesses, including military communications; marketing and servicing of construction and mining machinery and parts; and manufacturing and sale of rubber processing machinery. This segment also operates digital platforms, such as SuFin for B2B e-commerce; and EduTech offers engineering and technology related content. Larsen & Toubro Limited was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel. It also provides construction, maintenance, and installation services for telephone companies and cable multiple system operators, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables; tower construction, lines and antenna installation, foundation and equipment pad construction, and small cell site placement for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; underground facility locating services comprising locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines; installation and maintenance of customer premise equipment, including digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable system operators; and construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers. Dycom Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

