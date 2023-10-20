Financial Comparison: Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) vs. StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF – Get Free Report) and StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of StealthGas shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of StealthGas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Box Ships has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StealthGas has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Ships 0 0 0 0 N/A StealthGas 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Box Ships and StealthGas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

StealthGas has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.64%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Box Ships and StealthGas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Ships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A StealthGas $152.76 million 1.28 $34.25 million $1.09 4.72

StealthGas has higher revenue and earnings than Box Ships.

Profitability

This table compares Box Ships and StealthGas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Ships N/A N/A N/A StealthGas 27.40% 8.51% 5.65%

Summary

StealthGas beats Box Ships on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Box Ships

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals. As of April 4, 2023, it had a fleet of 36 LPG carriers with a total capacity of 297,841 cubic meters. StealthGas Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

